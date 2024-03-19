Daniel, 25, was shot and killed by the father of her children Andre Gordon Jr. on Saturday, March 16, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Gordon Jr. is also accused of killing his 52-year-old stepmother, Karen Gordon, and his 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon, authorities have said. He is charged with multiple counts of murder, assault, burglary, and related counts and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania from New Jersey.

On GoFundMe, community members have raised nearly $15,000 in just two days to help pay for Daniel's funeral and other end-of-life expenses.

The money will to Nancy Daniel, Taylor's mother who fought off Gordon after he allegedly broke into their Levittown home, organizers say.

"Our hearts are broken and anything you could give to the families financially to help to support them at this tragic time would be greatly appreciated," wrote organizer Donna Patel.

Click here to support Taylor Daniel's memorial fund on GoFundMe.com.

