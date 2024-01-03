Tatiana "Tati" Vargas was shot in the face and chest on the 3100 block of Hartville Street on Dec. 23, 2023, Philaelphia police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:41 p.m.

According to her obituary on the Murphy Ruffenach Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home website, "Tati" graduated from Furness Highschool and worked as a teacher for Nyman Association.

She often helped out at her family business, South Philly Italian Kitchen, in the kitchen and as a waitress, her obituary says.

Tati leaves behind a son, Noah and his father Alfred Lind; her parents Joseph (Vivian Hoang) Vargas and Tizana Scarsini; siblings Josephine Vargas, Joe-Joe Vargas, and Ceana Gonzalez.

Services were held Dec. 28, 2023. Click here for Tati Vargas' complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.