Storm Downs Trees, Closes Roads Across Bucks County

Flood and coastal flood warnings remain in effect Wednesday for Philadelphia and parts of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Lehigh, and Northampton counties, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service.

Drivers should take care to avoid flooded roadways and should never drive into pooled water, authorities note.

Here is a rolling, inexhaustive list of the most recent travel advisories from officials across the region.

Bucks County

In Doylestown , Shady Retreat Road remains closed from Iron Hill Road to Burpee Road, and Edison Furlong Road is closed from Woodcrest Road to Sauerman Road due to downed trees. Utility crews are also clearing the damage on sections of Old Dublin Pike, East Street, and Veterans Lane.

, Shady Retreat Road remains closed from Iron Hill Road to Burpee Road, and Edison Furlong Road is closed from Woodcrest Road to Sauerman Road due to downed trees. Utility crews are also clearing the damage on sections of Old Dublin Pike, East Street, and Veterans Lane. In Bedminster , Stonebridge Road is closed from Tinsman Drive to Deep Run Road due to damaged power lines and downed trees. Irish Meetinghouse Road is closed from Elephant Road and Blueberry Road due to stream flooding. Covered Bridge Road south of Dark Hollow Road and Deer Run Rd. between Route 113 and Farm School Road are closed due to flooding in Tohickon Creek.

, Stonebridge Road is closed from Tinsman Drive to Deep Run Road due to damaged power lines and downed trees. Irish Meetinghouse Road is closed from Elephant Road and Blueberry Road due to stream flooding. Covered Bridge Road south of Dark Hollow Road and Deer Run Rd. between Route 113 and Farm School Road are closed due to flooding in Tohickon Creek. In Solebury , Route 202 is closed from Ingham to Lower Mountain Road. River Road is closed from Route 232 and Aquetong Road and from Laurel Road to Cuttalossa Road.

, Route 202 is closed from Ingham to Lower Mountain Road. River Road is closed from Route 232 and Aquetong Road and from Laurel Road to Cuttalossa Road. In Lower Makefield, police are asking residents to report all storm-related incidents or concerns to the Emergency Operations Center at 215-493-4055.

Chester County

In West Whiteland , the area near 1289 Samuel Road is closed, as well as the area near Copeland Road and Cardinal Avenue. South Ship Road and Dunsinane Drive have one lane open and are not allowing trucks. Burke Road is closed from Whiteland Woods Boulevard to Flintshire Terrace.

, the area near 1289 Samuel Road is closed, as well as the area near Copeland Road and Cardinal Avenue. South Ship Road and Dunsinane Drive have one lane open and are not allowing trucks. Burke Road is closed from Whiteland Woods Boulevard to Flintshire Terrace. In West Chester , the 300 block of South Darlington Street is closed for a downed tree. The 600 block of South Franklin is closed for flooding.

, the 300 block of South Darlington Street is closed for a downed tree. The 600 block of South Franklin is closed for flooding. In East Bradford , Copeland School Road at Frank Road is closed for a downed tree; Royal View Drive at Sconnelltown Road is closed due to a tree falling into electrical wires; the 700 block of Hillsdale Road is closed for a downed tree.

, Copeland School Road at Frank Road is closed for a downed tree; Royal View Drive at Sconnelltown Road is closed due to a tree falling into electrical wires; the 700 block of Hillsdale Road is closed for a downed tree. In West Goshen, Montgomery Avenue is closed from Gay Street to Washington Street due to flooding.

Delaware County

In Nether Providence , Waterville Road is closed from Brookhaven Road to Hastings Avenue due to a downed tree and power line issues. Brookhaven Road is closed from Moore Road to Waterville Road due to downed wires blocking the roadway. East Possum Hollow Road is closed from Providence Road to Kershaw Road due to a downed tree. Avondale Road is closed from the Leiper House to Niblick Lane due to a tree blocking the road. Bullens Lane is closed from Providence Road to Brent Drive.

, Waterville Road is closed from Brookhaven Road to Hastings Avenue due to a downed tree and power line issues. Brookhaven Road is closed from Moore Road to Waterville Road due to downed wires blocking the roadway. East Possum Hollow Road is closed from Providence Road to Kershaw Road due to a downed tree. Avondale Road is closed from the Leiper House to Niblick Lane due to a tree blocking the road. Bullens Lane is closed from Providence Road to Brent Drive. In Marple , Palmers Mill Road is closed from Paxon Hollow Road to Martins Run. Crum Creek Road is closed near the bridge to Upper Providence. Anthony Avenue is closed near Amber Court.

, Palmers Mill Road is closed from Paxon Hollow Road to Martins Run. Crum Creek Road is closed near the bridge to Upper Providence. Anthony Avenue is closed near Amber Court. In Sharon Hill, the 200 block of Clifton Avenue is closed.

Montgomery County

In Lower Moreland, Heaton Road is closed from Byberry Road to County Line Road; Terwood Road is closed from Welsh Road to Valley Road; Philmont Avenue is closed from Red Lion Road to Huntingdon Pike.

Lehigh County

In Allentown, 3rd and Union streets are closed. Barricades are up and police are asking residents to avoid the area.

Northampton County

In Lower Saucon , Seidersville Road is closed from Route 378 to Hickory Hill Road; Lower Saucon Road is closed from Tumble Creek to Buttermilk Road due to flooding.

, Seidersville Road is closed from Route 378 to Hickory Hill Road; Lower Saucon Road is closed from Tumble Creek to Buttermilk Road due to flooding. In Easton, Lehigh Drive is closed from 4th Street to Adamson Street.

Check back for updates as roads are reopened.

