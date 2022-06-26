Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Sports

Phillies Outfielder Bryce Harper Struck By Fastball, Out Indefinitely

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Bryce Harper
Bryce Harper Photo Credit: Gov. Tom Wolf

Bryce Harper, the outfielder for the Philadelphia Phillies, is out of the season indefinitely due to a broken thumb suffered by a fast ball, his team said.

Harper, the reigning National League MVP, was struck in the fourth inning of Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres by a 97 mph fast ball.

Harper jokingly said he wished it was a repeat of last year when he was hit in the face by a fastball from St. Louis' Genesis Cabrera, saying, "I don't break bones in my face."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.