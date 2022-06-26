Phillies Outfielder Bryce Harper Struck By Fastball, Out Indefinitely

Bryce Harper, the outfielder for the Philadelphia Phillies, is out of the season indefinitely due to a broken thumb suffered by a fast ball, his team said.

Harper, the reigning National League MVP, was struck in the fourth inning of Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres by a 97 mph fast ball.

Harper jokingly said he wished it was a repeat of last year when he was hit in the face by a fastball from St. Louis' Genesis Cabrera, saying, "I don't break bones in my face."

