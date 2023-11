The crash happened in Centre City, on Broad and Locust streets around 7 p.m., 6abc says citing police.

Oubre, 27, walked up the street where he was found by medics, the outlet said. He has since been released.

ESPN says the guard will miss a "significant" amount of play time this season due to his injuries.

Daily Voice has reached out to police for comment.

