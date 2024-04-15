Authorities said the theft happened on the 3100 block of Island Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday night, April 14.

The victim told investigators he felt "he was being struck with a knife or other cutting instrument," but never saw one in the attacker's hand. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

About 20 minutes after the carjacking, police responded to South 34th Street and Grays Ferry Avenue where a man was lying next to the burning cab, PPD said.

Shawn M. Melvin, 32, was taken to the same hospital as the victim, where he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and related counts, police said.

Court records for his case were not immediately available on Monday, April 15.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.