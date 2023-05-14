Scientist Killed In Bucks Crash Was 'Utterly Unique, Simply Unforgettable'

This is how Elisabeth R. Burnett Martin is being remembered.

The 49-year-old research scientist was struck and killed by a car occupied by 17- and 18-year-olds on Worthington Mill Road in Wrightstown on Friday, April 28.

According to her heartfelt obituary, Liz was "utterly unique and simply unforgettable – cheerful and silly, brilliant and boisterous, multitudinous and loyal.

"She lived her life in empathy and hope. She laughed easily and loudly, giggled often, and gave generous, comforting hugs. She was an ambitious and accomplished person with passions for travel, her beloved fur-babies, sailing, and giving thoughtful gifts."

Her LinkedIn profile shows Liz worked as a CMC submissions specialist at Bristol Myers Squibb, and according to those who knew her, contributed research to heart disease, which took the life of her father.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by coworkers had raised more than $3,000 as of Sunday, May 14.

"It’s hard to believe that someone so kind and full of life is now gone," the campaign reads. "To honor her memory, my team and I have set up this go fund me to support her husband Chris with the financial burden that comes along with the loss of a loved one."

