Teens Caused Fatal Wrightstown Crash: Police

The Audi, occupied by 17- and 18-year-olds, was heading toward Durham Road on Worthington Mill Road when the driver lost control around a bend, and struck a 2017 Subaru heading west on Wrightstown Road around 5:25 p.m., local police said.

The two occupants of the Audi suffered non-threatening injuries, while the occupant of the Subaru was extricated by emergency personnel with severe traumatic injuries.

She was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in extremely critical condition, where she died Saturday morning, April 29, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if any charges had been filed.

The investigation is ongoing and any witness to the crash are asked to contact Detective Frank Goodwin, Newtown Township Police Department at #267-756-8066. All lanes of Wrightstown Road between Durham Road & Swamp Road were closed for several hours while investigation was conducted.

