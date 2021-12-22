Philly HS Teachers Stage 'Sick Out' After Student's COVID Death

Teachers at a Philadelphia high school were protesting a shift to remote learning in an attempt to reduce the rising spread of COVID-19 after a student died of complications from the virus, according to media outlets and family.

At least 40 union members at the Olney Charter High School are staging a "sick out," which they say is their way of demanding better health protocols, CentreDaily reports.

The school, however, denied that it was not strictly enforcing COVID-19 safety protocols, claiming in a statement that the teachers were attempting to manipulate public opinion in the aftermath of 17-year-old Alayna Thach's death, according to CentreDaily.

The strike prompted officials to implement remote learning methods on Dec. 20, and students will remain virtual until Jan. 14, Fox29 reports. School officials are expected to use the time off to make some cosmetic changes before reopening the school, WSWS.org reports.

Thach died on Dec. 13 from COVID-19-related pneumonia, organ failure, and brain damage, prompting the demand. She was scheduled to get vaccinated in January, WSWS.org reports. According to her obituary, she was on track to graduate in June and hoped to work as a life coach.

Thach is survived by her parents, Chantha and Boye, as well as her sister Emma and brother Vance, her obit says.

Funeral services for Thach were held over the weekend at Wat Khmer Palelai Temple on South 58th Street in Philadelphia.

