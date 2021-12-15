Philly High School Senior Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

Support is pouring in for the loved ones of a high school student in Philadelphia who died after a week-long battle with COVID-19.

As of Friday, nearly $19,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe page for 17-year-old Alayna Thach, a senior at Olney Charter High School.

Thach contracted pneumonia, and her lungs and heart collapsed along with the rest of her organs, resulting in severe brain damage, according to the page published only a day ago.

"All medical options were exhausted before her body became too weak to continue her battle with Covid," organizer Hien Yem wrote.

It was not clear if Thach had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Alayna leaves a tremendous impact on Olney Charter High School and will be remembered as a true leader," the school said in a statement obtained by CBS3.

She was remembered on the GoFundMe page as someone who was optimistic and always willing to help those in need.

"Alayna was always smiling and cheerful, she loved to sing to share her joy. Her infectious smile can warm your heart and soul from a distance," the fundraiser reads.

Thach is survived by her parents, Chantha and Boye, as well as her sister Emma and brother Vance.

Funeral services will be held on Dec. 18 at Wat Khmer Palelai on South 58th Street in Philadelphia, followed by cremation on Dec. 19 at West Laurel Hill Cemetery on Belmont Avenue in Bala Cynwyd, according to the page.

"May Alayna rest in peace and continue to positively radiate us with her beautiful energy and memories," the page concludes.

Click here to donate.

