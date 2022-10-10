Man Arrested For Groping Underage Girls At Suburban Philly High School Football Game

A 69-year-old man was arrested for groping underage girls during a high school football game in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Palisades High School in Nockamixon Township around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct 7, they said.

Jay Donchez, of Wind Gap, "approached, talked to, and touched in various ways" several juvenile girls at the homecoming game, police said.

Donchez was subsequently arrested and charged with indecent assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct, a news release shows.

He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, police said. His preliminary hearing is set for later this month.

"Our school counselors are contacting the affected students today to provide support,” Superintendent Bridget O’Connell said in a statement obtained by LehighValleyLive.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Trooper Jordan Rhodes of PSP- Dublin at 215-766-5031.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.