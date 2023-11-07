Rite Aid Is Selling These Pennsylvania Leases After Filing For Bankruptcy

A&G Real Estate Partners is acting as the real estate advisor for the pharmacy chain, which filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 15, and has plans to close 154 underperforming stores nationwide.

The deadline for the following leases for in Pennsylvania is Monday, Nov. 20:

2722 West 9th St., Chester

5900 University Boulevard, Corapolis

1709 Liberty Ave., Erie

353 East 6th St., Erie

6090 Route 30, Greensburg

301 Eisenhower Dr., Hanover

1130 Cumberland St., Lebanon

1730 Wilmington Road, New Castle

700 Stevenson Blvd., New Kensington

350 Main St., Pennsburg

2401 East Venango St., Philadelphia

5612 North 5th St., Philadelphia

351 Brighton Ave., Rochester

208 East Central Ave., Titusville

The deadline for the following leases for in Pennsylvania is Wednesday, Dec. 20:

178 Point Plaza, Butler

429 South Hanover St., Carlisle

6101 North Bpd St., Philadelphia

The stores being sold at a later date are:

136 North 63rd St., Philadelphia

3000-02 Reed St., Philadelphia

7941 Oxford Ave., Philadelphia

10 South Center St., Pottsville

State Route 940 and Main St., White Haven

Click here for the full list of Rite Aid stores closing in Pennsylvania.

