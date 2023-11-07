Mostly Cloudy 62°

Rite Aid Is Selling These Pennsylvania Leases After Filing For Bankruptcy

Of the 39 Rite Aid stores closing in Pennsylvania amid filing for bankruptcy, nearly two dozen of the leases are being sold.

Rite Aid at 1130 Cumberland St., in Lebanon.

Cecilia Levine
A&G Real Estate Partners is acting as the real estate advisor for the pharmacy chain, which filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 15, and has plans to close 154 underperforming stores nationwide.

The deadline for the following leases for in Pennsylvania is Monday, Nov. 20:

  • 2722 West 9th St., Chester
  • 5900 University Boulevard, Corapolis
  • 1709 Liberty Ave., Erie
  • 353 East 6th St., Erie
  • 6090 Route 30, Greensburg
  • 301 Eisenhower Dr., Hanover
  • 1130 Cumberland St., Lebanon
  • 1730 Wilmington Road, New Castle
  • 700 Stevenson Blvd., New Kensington
  • 350 Main St., Pennsburg
  • 2401 East Venango St., Philadelphia
  • 5612 North 5th St., Philadelphia
  • 351 Brighton Ave., Rochester
  • 208 East Central Ave., Titusville

The deadline for the following leases for in Pennsylvania is Wednesday, Dec. 20:

  • 178 Point Plaza, Butler
  • 429 South Hanover St., Carlisle
  • 6101 North Bpd St., Philadelphia

The stores being sold at a later date are:

  • 136 North 63rd St., Philadelphia
  • 3000-02 Reed St., Philadelphia
  • 7941 Oxford Ave., Philadelphia
  • 10 South Center St., Pottsville
  • State Route 940 and Main St., White Haven

Click here for the full list of Rite Aid stores closing in Pennsylvania.

