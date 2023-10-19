Rite Aid To Close 39 Pennsylvania Stores After Filing For Bankruptcy

Thirty-nine of the stores closing are located in Pennsylvania.
They are:
- 1441 Old York Road in Abington
- 1628 South Fourth Street in Allentown
- 169 West Lancaster Avenue in Ardmore
- 5235 Library Road in Bethel Park
- 2178 West Union Boulevard in Bethlehem
- 2722 West 9th Street in Chester
- 200 West Ridge Avenue Suite 112 in Conshohocken
- 2715 Parade Street in Erie
- 1709 Liberty Street in Erie
- 4830 William Penn Highway in Export
- 6090 Route 30 in Greensburg
- 301 Eisenhower Drive in Hanover
- 300 Market Street in Johnstown
- 8716 New Falls Road in Levittown
- 7036 Wertzville Road in Mechanicsburg
- 5990 University Boulevard Suite 30 in Moon Township
- 1730 Wilmington Road in New Castle
- 700 Stevenson Boulevard in New Kensington
- 350 Main Street in Pennsburg
- 5612 North Fifth Street in Philadelphia
- 1750 Bustleton Avenue in Philadephia
- 4011 Cottman Avenue in Philadelphia
- 1315 East Washington Lane in Philadelphia
- 2801 West Dauphin Street in Philadelphia
- 8235 Stenton Avenue in Philadelphia
- 7941 Oxford Avenue in Philadelphia
- 136 North 63rd Street in Philadelphia
- 5440 Lansdowne Avenue in Philadelphia
- 2401 East Venango Street in Philadelphia
- 6327-43 Torresdale Avenue in Philadelphia
- 2501 Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Pittsburgh
- 5410 Keeport Drive in Pittsburgh
- 351 Brighton Avenue in Rochester
- 208 East Central Avenue in Titusville
- 674 Route 196, Suite 14 in Tobyhanna
- 1080 South West End Boulevard in Quakertown
- 801 Wyoming Avenue Suite 9 in West Pittston
- 657 Heacock Road in Yardley
- 950 East Baltimore Pike in Yeadon
Rite Aid announced earlier this week that declining sales and rising debt forced the company's hand in filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The chain has more than 2,100 stores nationwide, and reducing rent costs will play a large part in bringing its balance sheet back into the black.
Rite Aid said in its bankruptcy press release that it would ensure minimal interference of health services to customers of stores forced to shut down.
The Company is making every effort to ensure customers of impacted stores have access to health services, whether at another Rite Aid or a nearby pharmacy, and will work to transfer prescriptions accordingly so that there is no disruption of services. The Company will also transfer associates at impacted stores to other Rite Aid locations where possible.
The states with the highest number of store closures are California, Pennsylvania, and New York, per the filing.
Founded 61 years ago in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Rite Aid moved its headquarters to Philadelphia in 2022.
