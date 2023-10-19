Rite Aid To Close 39 Pennsylvania Stores After Filing For Bankruptcy

Thirty-nine of the stores closing are located in Pennsylvania.

They are:

1441 Old York Road in Abington

1628 South Fourth Street in Allentown

169 West Lancaster Avenue in Ardmore

5235 Library Road in Bethel Park

2178 West Union Boulevard in Bethlehem

2722 West 9th Street in Chester

200 West Ridge Avenue Suite 112 in Conshohocken

2715 Parade Street in Erie

1709 Liberty Street in Erie

4830 William Penn Highway in Export

6090 Route 30 in Greensburg

301 Eisenhower Drive in Hanover

300 Market Street in Johnstown

8716 New Falls Road in Levittown

7036 Wertzville Road in Mechanicsburg

5990 University Boulevard Suite 30 in Moon Township

1730 Wilmington Road in New Castle

700 Stevenson Boulevard in New Kensington

350 Main Street in Pennsburg

5612 North Fifth Street in Philadelphia

1750 Bustleton Avenue in Philadephia

4011 Cottman Avenue in Philadelphia

1315 East Washington Lane in Philadelphia

2801 West Dauphin Street in Philadelphia

8235 Stenton Avenue in Philadelphia

7941 Oxford Avenue in Philadelphia

136 North 63rd Street in Philadelphia

5440 Lansdowne Avenue in Philadelphia

2401 East Venango Street in Philadelphia

6327-43 Torresdale Avenue in Philadelphia

2501 Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Pittsburgh

5410 Keeport Drive in Pittsburgh

351 Brighton Avenue in Rochester

208 East Central Avenue in Titusville

674 Route 196, Suite 14 in Tobyhanna

1080 South West End Boulevard in Quakertown

801 Wyoming Avenue Suite 9 in West Pittston

657 Heacock Road in Yardley

950 East Baltimore Pike in Yeadon

Rite Aid announced earlier this week that declining sales and rising debt forced the company's hand in filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The chain has more than 2,100 stores nationwide, and reducing rent costs will play a large part in bringing its balance sheet back into the black.

Rite Aid said in its bankruptcy press release that it would ensure minimal interference of health services to customers of stores forced to shut down.

The Company is making every effort to ensure customers of impacted stores have access to health services, whether at another Rite Aid or a nearby pharmacy, and will work to transfer prescriptions accordingly so that there is no disruption of services. The Company will also transfer associates at impacted stores to other Rite Aid locations where possible.

The states with the highest number of store closures are California, Pennsylvania, and New York, per the filing.

Founded 61 years ago in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Rite Aid moved its headquarters to Philadelphia in 2022.

