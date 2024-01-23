Reported Gunfire At Sellersville Home Leads To Charges For Three: Police

It happened at 757 Allentown Road around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, police said.

Arriving officers spotted a man and woman sitting at the dining room table, but when they knocked on the door, police said the man ran upstairs.

Homeowner Denise Dearden answered the door and denied "any gunfire or disturbance" at the residence, according to police. When officers asked to speak to the man upstairs, they said Dearden called for someone named Jason.

She returned to the door with 40-year-old Brian Bleam, who claimed to be the only man in the house, police said. Authorities eventually identified the "Jason" still upstairs as 38-year-old Jason Hill, who they said was a suspect in a "stolen gun incident."

"Due to Mr. Hill’s refusal to speak to officers and our previous knowledge of his propensity to have firearms," police called backup including a SERT team, according to the release. Neighbors were told to shelter in place or leave their homes during the hourlong negotiation, authorities said.

Hill, of Hatfield, eventually came outside "without incident" and was arrested on two warrants for illegal firearm possession in Montgomery County, police said.

Dearden, 58, was arrested on drug and weapons charges after police executed a warrant on the home on Sunday, Jan. 21, authorities said. Court records show she posted a $75,000 unsecured bail the same day.

Bleam, of Quakertown, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and drug offenses and a criminal complaint has been filed, police said.

Additional charges may be filed pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, they added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.