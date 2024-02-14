R/C Theatres Announces Opening Day For New Quakertown Location

R/C Theatres will open its new 12-screen multiplex in Quakertown on Friday, March 1, according to management.

The new theater at 185 North West End Boulevard will feature wall-to-wall silver screens, laser projection systems, and Dolby surround sound, R/C says on Facebook.

Guests can also expect heated recliner seating and an expanded snack bar, according to the company's website.

It will be the chain's seventh Pennsylvania location and its first in greater Philadelphia.

Movie and ticket info will be made available as opening day approaches, management said. For updates, follow the theater on Facebook.

