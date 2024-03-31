The protestors were from the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and ran onto the highway at Broad Street around 4 p.m., causing disruptions to traffic flow, Philadelphia police said.

At some point, approximately 320 members of the group peacefully dispersed from the area and began walking through Center City without incident. However, several members chose to remain on westbound 676, prompting law enforcement intervention, city police said.

As a result, the Pennsylvania State Police arrested those individuals. They were expected to be processed at the state barracks located at Belmont, Philadelphia police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department has confirmed that at least two members have been arrested and issued citations.

Sufficient police presence at the scene, with Port Authority maintaining control over the bridge.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation shared footage of multiple demonstrations that occurred Saturday, March 30 across the U.S., from New York to Los Angeles.

