Fetterman Holds Narrow Lead Over Oz, New Poll Shows

One of the most closely watched Senate races this midterm election year is becoming clearer, according to a new poll released by CNN.

The data shows Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman leading Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz 51 percent to 45 percent among expected voters. The advantage is "narrowly outside of the survey’s margin of error," the outlet says.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 13 to 17 and surveyed 901 registered voters in Pennsylvania.

Fetterman and Oz are competing to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

Fetterman's primary care doctor says he "has no work restrictions" after being sidelined by a stroke in May, reports say. Since then, the candidate's health has been called into question, as has his ability to run for the pivotal seat.

