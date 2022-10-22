Obama Runs Ad Campaign For Fetterman

Barack Obama has faith in John Fetterman.

The former US president recently rolled out an ad campaign for the Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is up against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz in the Senate race.

“When the fate of our democracy and a woman’s right to choose are on the line, I know John will fight for Pennsylvanians," Obama says in the 30-second clip shared across social platforms this week.

A 60-second radio ad voiced by the former president will also be running in the Philadelphia region, Fetterman's campaign said.

Obama also filmed ads for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (WI), along with governors JB Pritzker, III (IL) and Tony Evers (WI).

