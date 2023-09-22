Mostly Cloudy 69°

Police Rescue Bald Eagle In Bucks County

Officials in Bensalem were called to an apartment complex to assist an injured bird on Thursday, Sept. 21, and arrived to find a bald eagle, say township police. 

The bald eagle rescued from the Courtyards at Bensalem on Thursday, Sept. 21.
The bald eagle rescued from the Courtyards at Bensalem on Thursday, Sept. 21. Photo Credit: Bensalem Police Department
Mac Bullock
The department's animal control officer safely captured the eagle from the Courtyards at Bensalem on Hulmeville Road and turned the bird over to the Aark Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Chalfont, authorities said. 

The eagle is "suffering from an unknown injury" and will undergo treatment and disease screening at the Aark, they said. 

A similar episode played out in Solebury Township in May, when police nursed a bald eagle back to health after it was found to have lead poisoning.

"Bensalem police would like to thank the residents who contacted us and for the hard work and dedication of organizations like The Aark, who care for injured and sick wildlife," the department said. 

