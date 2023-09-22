Police Rescue Bald Eagle In Bucks County

The department's animal control officer safely captured the eagle from the Courtyards at Bensalem on Hulmeville Road and turned the bird over to the Aark Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Chalfont, authorities said.

The eagle is "suffering from an unknown injury" and will undergo treatment and disease screening at the Aark, they said.

A similar episode played out in Solebury Township in May, when police nursed a bald eagle back to health after it was found to have lead poisoning.

"Bensalem police would like to thank the residents who contacted us and for the hard work and dedication of organizations like The Aark, who care for injured and sick wildlife," the department said.

