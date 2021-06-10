'Worst Case I've Ever Seen,' Doctor Says Of Pennsylvania Parents' Neglect Of Children

The parents of six children in Pennsylvania were convicted on Wednesday in a case of child neglect described by one doctor as the worst he's ever seen, authorities said.

Albert Dunkowski, 54, and Christine Dunkowski, 47, were convicted in absentia by a Bucks County jury of three counts each of endangering the welfare of a child, local authorities said.

Middletown police took the six children into protective custody two years ago after four were discovered malnourished and ill sleeping in a car at the Woodbourne train station, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office. Two others were discovered with health issues elsewhere.

While the parents appeared for the first two days of trial, they did not appear in court Wednesday. After unsuccessful attempts to locate them, a judge issued bench warrants and allowed the trial to proceed.

Their sentencing was deferred until they can be located.

The Dunkowskis said they lost their home and had been living in an encampment in the woods alongside the train station when they were found by police just after 2 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2019, the DA's office said.

Bugs were crawling out of the car, which was filled with trash and had an overwhelming smell of urine and feces, Deputy District Attorney Matt Lannetti said. The trash was piled so high, paramedics had a tough time finding one of the children.

“Letting your children exist in that environment is child endangerment,” Lannetti said.

A pediatric emergency room doctor said all four children in the vehicle, including a 9-year-old boy, were suffering from severe malnutrition, were soaked in urine, and were wearing diapers that had not been changed in a long time, according to the DA's office.

One of the children, a daughter with cerebral palsy, had bed sores on her body from lying in the same place for a long time, they added.

The doctor testified that the children showed signs of severe neglect and abuse and called it one of the worst cases he’s ever seen.

Police later located two of the Dunkowskis’ other children. One child was staying at a family friend’s house and had severe dental neglect that made it impossible for her to chew from one side of her mouth, authorities said.

The sixth child was found by police in Falls Township and appeared severely malnourished and 30 pounds underweight, the DA's office said.

The Dunkowskis did not want their children, who were not enrolled in school or early intervention programs, to be admitted to the hospital, authorities said.

“Being homeless is not a crime, being poor is not a crime,” Lannetti noted. “Treating your children like this is a crime.”

They never sought help from social services agencies, which is how they were able to hide their conditions, the DA's office said.

The jury was shown photos and videos of the children in the hospital and months later when they were recovering.

Lannetti also displayed recent photos and videos of the children, who appear to be "smiling, playful, and, most importantly, healthy."

He said taking them away from their parents gives them “hope," according to the DA's office.

