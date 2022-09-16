Woman Accused Of Killing PA Troopers, Pedestrian On I-95 Released On Bail

The 22-year-old woman accused of killing two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 in Philadelphia earlier this year has been released on bail, court records show.

Jayana T. Webb, of Eagleville, was driving the speeding car that struck and killed Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, and Trooper Branden T. Sisca, 29, as well as Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown, near southbound milepost 18 on March 21, authorities said.

Webb posted 10 percent of $600,000 bail on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to court records.

She is charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, manslaughter of a law enforcement officer, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, and related offenses.

That day, around 1 a.m., the troopers had pulled over Webb, just before they received a call about a man walking along the highway, authorities said. Webb was let go.

So, the troopers go to find Oliveras, and as they're leading him into their patrol car, Webb strikes all three men, police said. The victims were hit so hard, that they were thrown into the northbound lanes.

She was arrested at the scene and had been jailed ever since.

Prosecutors allege that Webb was driving at 110 mph and had a BAC twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

The woman went viral on social media after a tweet about her drunk driving skills surfaced.

“If you ask me, I’m the best drunk driver ever,” reads a Jan. 15 post on Twitter.

Webb's attorney, Michael Walker maintains that his client's actions were accidental, NBC10 reports.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.

