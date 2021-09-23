WINNER: Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off Good For $1 Million Sold In Bucks County

Contact Us
842 Durham Rd # 4, Newtown
842 Durham Rd # 4, Newtown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off worth $1 million was sold in Bucks County.

The Mining for Millions scratch-off was sold at Hometown Deli on Durham Road in Newtown.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

