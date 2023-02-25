Victim Killed In Shootout With Robbers In Philadelphia: Police

Police have identified one of two women shot and killed within an hour of each other early Thursday, Feb. 23 in Philadelphia.

Shammarah McPherson was being robbed at gunpoint when she took out a firearm of her own and exchanged gunfire with the assailants, on the 5100 block of North 12th Street at 1:45 a.m., city police said.

McPherson was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene just after 1:50 a.m., police said.

About an hour earlier, police were called to a bar on the 5300 block of Woodland Avenue, where a man told them that a woman in a car opened fire at another pedestrian. The man said he shot back at her before she fled.

Soon after, a woman with gunshot wounds to the chest and arm arrived at Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center in a silver Infiniti, police said. She died there at 1:11 a.m., authorities wrote.

Detectives believe the woman had gotten into an argument with the pedestrian before allegedly shooting at him. Her name had not been released, and no arrests have been made as of Thursday afternoon, officials noted.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.