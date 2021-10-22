US Marshals Nab PA Couple Who Fled During Child Neglect Trial

A Pennsylvania couple who fled during their trial for 'severely neglecting and abusing four of their six children were nabbed by members of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Christine Dunkowski, 47, was arrested on Oct. 15 at a Wilmington, Delaware hotel and Albert Dunkowski, 54, was apprehended Thursday at a bus stop in Elkton, Maryland, Patch reports citing federal authorities.

After skipping their final day of trial, the pair were convicted in absentia by a Bucks County jury on Oct. 6, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub previously said.

A pediatric emergency room doctor previously described the case as one of the worst he’s ever seen.

The Dunkowskis were arrested on Aug. 27, 2019, after police found them and four of their children sleeping in a car near Woodburne train station in Middletown Township, authorities said.

They reportedly said they had lost their home and were living in the woods alongside the train station.

The doctor said all four of the kids were suffering from severe malnutrition, were soaked in urine, and were wearing diapers that had not been changed in a long time, according to the DA's office.

One of the children, a daughter with cerebral palsy, had bed sores on her body from lying in the same place for a long time, the doctor added.

Two of their other children were found elsewhere, one of whom had "severe" dental neglect and the other who was malnourished, according to investigators.

The couple did not want their children, who were not enrolled in school or early intervention programs, to be admitted to the hospital, authorities said.

Now that the couple has been located, the previously postponed sentencing is set to take place at a later date.

They are awaiting extradition to Bucks County.

