UPDATE: Missing Bucks County Pair Found Safe

UPDATE: Police have found a pair of senior citizens who were reported missing from Bucks County on Wednesday, March 1.

***Original story below***

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an alert for a pair of senior citizens missing from Bucks County.

Elizabeth Maher, 89, and Joseph Maher, 92, were last seen on Maguire Lane in Warminster Township on Tuesday, March 1 around 6 p.m., state police said.

They are believed to be driving a maroon 2009 Cadillac sedan with a PA registration DJM3917, according to state police.

Police say they may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on the pair's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Warminster Township Police Department at 215-672-1000.

