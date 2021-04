A truck driver died in a Pennsylvania Turnpike crash overnight Friday.

The tractor-trailer went off the Turnpike bridge in the eastbound lanes and landed along the banks of Neshaminy Creek below around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, near the Newportville Road overpass in Bristol Township.

The driver was extricated after being heavily pinned in the cab and pronounced dead.

