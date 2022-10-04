Teen Wanted For Murder In Shooting Outside Philadelphia's Roxborough High School

Philadelphia Police are searching for a teenage suspect in connection with the shooting outside Roxborough High School last week that claimed the life of a football player and injured four others.

Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, is wanted on charges of murder, attempted murder, theft, obstruction of justice, and other related offenses in the Sept. 27 shooting on the 4700 block of Pechin Street, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The teen is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities have increased the reward for information leading to an arrest in the case to $45,000.

A surveillance video released last week shows four to five gunmen getting out of a light-colored SUV and opening fire around 4:40 p.m. The suspects fled the scene in the same vehicle.

The shooting left Nicholas Elizalde, 14, of Havertown, dead, police said. The other Roxborough High School students were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, while one was treated on the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

