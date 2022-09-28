Contact Us
$40K Reward Offered, Video Released In Deadly Philadelphia High School Ambush

Nicole Acosta
Authorities are looking to identify the gunmen captured in this surveillance video. Video Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

A $40,000 reward is being offered for information that helps authorities identify the suspects who killed one teenage football player and injured four others outside a Philadelphia high school.

It happened as the five teens were walking off the field after a football scrimmage between Roxborough High School and two other schools around 4:40 p.m. on the 4700 block of Pechin Street, Philadelphia police said.

A newly released surveillance video shows four to five gunmen getting out of a light-colored SUV and opening fire. The suspects fled the scene in the same vehicle. 

The shooting claimed the life of 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde, of Havertown, CBS3 reports. The other Roxborough High School students were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, while one was treated on the scene, police said.

Anyone who spots these suspects or has any information is asked to call 9-1-1 or contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

