Police & Fire

Teen Accused Of Fatally Shooting Temple University Student Surrenders To Police: Report

Nicole Acosta
Latif Williams
Latif Williams Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD

A teenager wanted for the shooting death of a 21-year-old Temple University student over the weekend has surrendered to police, 6abc reports.

Latif Williams, 17, surrendered to police on Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after authorities publicly revealed the identity of the alleged gunman and the murder charges filed against him.

Williams is accused of fatally shooting Samuel Collington, of Prospect Park, during an attempted robbery off-campus in the 2200 block of North Park Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Philadelphia police said.

Police found Collington with two gunshot wounds to the chest, authorities said.

He was later pronounced dead at University Hospital.

Investigators say Collington was unloading his SUV when an apparent robber approached him at gunpoint.

Williams had been arrested and charged for a gunpoint carjacking in August, authorities confirmed with 6abc. That investigation is reportedly ongoing.

Collington was a political science and philosophy major and was set to graduate next year, the university said in a statement.

Click here for more from 6abc.

