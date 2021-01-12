Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Teen Gunman Wanted In Deadly Shooting Of Temple University Student: Philadelphia Police

Nicole Acosta
(L-R): Latif Williams and Samuel Collington
(L-R): Latif Williams and Samuel Collington Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department/LinkedIn

Philadelphia police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of Temple University student Samuel Collington.

Latif Williams, 17, is wanted on murder charges for fatally shooting Collington, 21, during an attempted robbery off-campus in the 2200 block of North Park Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Philadelphia police said.

Police found Collington, of Prospect Park, with two gunshot wounds to the chest, authorities said.

He was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

No weapons were recovered from the scene, police said.

The Delaware County native was a political science and philosophy major and was set to graduate next year, the university said in a statement.

Williams is 5'5" tall, 170 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair, according to police.

Anyone with information on Williams is asked to contact Philadelphia police homicide detectives at 215-685-3334, 215-686-TIPS (8477) or call 911.

