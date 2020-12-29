SEEN HIM? Baby Jesus Stolen In Bucks County

Believe it or not, someone stole a Bucks County homeowner's "baby Jesus" statue on the days leading up to Christmas, authorities say.

Sometime between Dec. 23 and Christmas Day, Buckingham Township police say, the holy figurine was taken from the Christmas Nativity scene at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

The Nativity was set up near the church entrance on the parking lot side of the building.

According to surveillance video, a dark-colored sedan was seen entering the church parking lot off of Route 413 at about 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, police said.

It is unknown if this vehicle was involved, they said.

Anyone knowing anything about this incident or the whereabouts of the statue, is urged to call the Buckingham Police Department at 215-794-8812.

