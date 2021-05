A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing out of Falls Township.

Hannah Gallagher was last heard from on Sunday and may be near Tullytown or Bristol boroughs.

She 5’6” and approximately 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at 215-328-8501, Detective M. Tomcho at 215-949-9100 ext: 347, m.tomcho@fallstwp.com.

Click here to submit a tip on CrimeWatch.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.