SEE ANYTHING? Bensalem Motorcycle Thieves On Loose

The latest in a string of Bucks County motorcycle thefts was reported on Wednesday.

About 9:45 a.m., a white male driving a white conversion van was captured on surveillance video (shown above) stealing a red 2014 Ducati motorcycle with a black seat/rims from Berkeley Trace Apartments on Bensalem Boulevard, police said.

Once the motorcycle was loaded into the van, the suspect drove out of the complex onto Bensalem Boulevard then turned on to northbound Bristol Pike towards Bristol, police said

If you recognize this Grinch or see this conversion van, please call Bensalem Township Police Department at 215-633-3719 or submit a tip by clicking on the link here.

