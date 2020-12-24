Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEE ANYTHING? Bensalem Motorcycle Thieves On Loose

Jon Craig
See anything? A man was seen stealing a motorcycle in Bensalem Township. Photo Credit: Crimewatch PA/ Bensalem Police Department
Recognize this van? A suspect vehicle in a motorcycle theft. Photo Credit: Crimewatch PA/ Bensalem Police Department

The latest in a string of Bucks County motorcycle thefts was reported on Wednesday.

About 9:45 a.m., a white male driving a white conversion van was captured on surveillance video (shown above) stealing a red 2014 Ducati motorcycle with a black seat/rims from Berkeley Trace Apartments on Bensalem Boulevard, police said.

Once the motorcycle was loaded into the van, the suspect drove out of the complex onto Bensalem Boulevard then turned on to northbound Bristol Pike towards Bristol, police said

If you recognize this Grinch or see this conversion van, please call Bensalem Township Police Department at 215-633-3719 or submit a tip by clicking on the link here.

