Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Scammers Sold Victim Pickup Truck With Phony Papers: Bensalem PD

Mac Bullock
Bensalem police are looking for three scammers who sold a pickup truck on false papers.
Bensalem police are looking for three scammers who sold a pickup truck to a victim on a false paper tag and a phony bill of sale, authorities said in a release. 

The three suspects were caught on security camera at a gas station, and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for the men in the footage. 

Anyone with information should call the Bensalem Police Department at 215-633-3719, or submit an anonymous tip at the Bucks County Crime Watch webpage

