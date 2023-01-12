Scammers Sold Victim Pickup Truck With Phony Papers: Bensalem PD

Bensalem police are looking for three scammers who sold a pickup truck to a victim on a false paper tag and a phony bill of sale, authorities said in a release.

The three suspects were caught on security camera at a gas station, and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for the men in the footage.

Anyone with information should call the Bensalem Police Department at 215-633-3719, or submit an anonymous tip at the Bucks County Crime Watch webpage.

