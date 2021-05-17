Report: Motorcyclist Loses Hat, Crashes, Dies In Levittown

A motorcyclist whose hat flew off lost control of his bike, crashed and died Monday afternoon in Falls Township, Levittown Now reports.

The young man was on Mill Creek Parkway between Poet Lane and Willow Drive when he was ejected from the moving vehicle, which continued on the roadway before crashing into the back fence of a nearby home around 1:20 p.m., the report says.

First responders began life-saving measures on the victim, who later was pronounced dead.

Click here for more from Levittown Now.

