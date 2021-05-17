Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Report: Motorcyclist Loses Hat, Crashes, Dies In Levittown

Cecilia Levine
Mill Creek Parkway between Poet Lane and Willow Drive in Falls Township.
Mill Creek Parkway between Poet Lane and Willow Drive in Falls Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist whose hat flew off lost control of his bike, crashed and died Monday afternoon in Falls Township, Levittown Now reports.

The young man was on Mill Creek Parkway between Poet Lane and Willow Drive when he was ejected from the moving vehicle, which continued on the roadway before crashing into the back fence of a nearby home around 1:20 p.m., the report says.

First responders began life-saving measures on the victim, who later was pronounced dead.

Click here for more from Levittown Now.

