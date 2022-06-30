Repeat Walmart Thief Nabbed In Philly: Police

A 30-year-old Pennsylvania man accused in a string of Walmart robberies was arrested in Philadelphia after a recent incident, authorities said.

Jamell A. Oglesby was nabbed Wednesday, June 29 after he was spotted in the black Lexus ES 250 that Bensalem police say was involved in the robberies.

Oglesby and one other person who has yet to be identified, are believed to have committed robberies at Walmart stores in Bensalem, Warminster, Philadelphia, Deptford, NJ, and Delaware, Bensalem police said.

The first incident happened around 7:45 p.m on Friday, May 20 when a man walked into the Horizon Boulevard store in Bensalem and approached the register to purchase two gift cards, police said.

When the cashier rang up the order and opened the register, the man pushed the cashier, stole $3,500 in cash, and ran off, police said.

Then around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, two men walked into the same Walmart and tried to buy a bottle of Snapple.

When one man handed the cashier money, the other pinned the cashier against the counter, said he had a gun, and swiped approximately $1,500 in cash, police said.

Around four hours later, the pair walked into the Walmart in Warminster and stole $1,165 from the register, according to police.

Police say the suspects fled in a black Lexus sedan in all incidents.

Oglesby is being held in the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $750,000 bail.

