Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Quadruple Bucks Co. School Stabbing, Nearby Shooting Related: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Penn Valley Elementary School
Penn Valley Elementary School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/inset: Pixabay/diegoparra

A quadruple stabbing at a Bucks County school and a shooting that happened within hours of each other in the same neighborhood may be related, authorities said.

The night of chaos began around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at the Penn Valley Elementary School on North Turn Lane in Levittown, where four people were stabbed during an altercation between two groups, Falls Township police said.

The victims, three of whom were minors, were taken to local hospitals, where they are expected to survive, police said.

Then around 11:45 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Willow Drive in Levittown on a report of a shooting, they said.

Police said someone had fired multiple shots into an occupied home, which was approximately a mile away from the elementary school, a digital map shows.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

"The preliminary investigation has led investigators to suspect that these incidents are related," Falls Township police said in a Wednesday, Aug. 24 Facebook post.

Now, police are asking for the public's help with any information on what could've led to these incidents.

"Specifically, we believe that the involved subject(s) may have been captured by home surveillance or Ring doorbell footage in the area of Willow Drive or North Turn Lane," police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gregory Small by calling (215)949-9100 ext. 426, or by sending an email to G.Small@FallsTwpPd.com. You can also submit an anonymous tip to tiplines@fallstwppd.com.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.