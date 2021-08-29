Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Police: Warrant Issued For Philly Man Seen Trashing Bucks County Drug Rehab Home

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Vincent L. Cooper
Vincent L. Cooper Photo Credit: Central Bucks Regional Police Department

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 40-year-old Philadelphia man who police say trashed a drug rehabilitation home in Bucks County.

Vincent L. Cooper was caught on video surveillance walking into the kitchen at Harborview Rehabilitation in Doylestown Borough on Aug. 12, according to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

He then overflows the sink and coffee maker, throws trash on the floor and steals several items belonging to the facility, police said. 

He is also seen entering the kitchen office and taking personal items belonging to a staff member, according to police.

A criminal complaint has been filed and police are asking anyone with information regarding the location of Cooper to submit a tip using the button below or call 215-345-4143. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.