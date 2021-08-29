Police: Warrant Issued For Philly Man Seen Trashing Bucks County Drug Rehab Home

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 40-year-old Philadelphia man who police say trashed a drug rehabilitation home in Bucks County.

Vincent L. Cooper was caught on video surveillance walking into the kitchen at Harborview Rehabilitation in Doylestown Borough on Aug. 12, according to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

He then overflows the sink and coffee maker, throws trash on the floor and steals several items belonging to the facility, police said.

He is also seen entering the kitchen office and taking personal items belonging to a staff member, according to police.

A criminal complaint has been filed and police are asking anyone with information regarding the location of Cooper to submit a tip using the button below or call 215-345-4143.

