Police: Driver In Bucks Crash Was DUI

Cecilia Levine
Joseph Hunzeker
Joseph Hunzeker Photo Credit: Falls Township Police/CrimeWatchPA

A 28-year-old man involved in a weekend motor vehicle crash had been smoking marijuana before getting behind the wheel, authorities said.

Joseph Hunzeker was charged with DUI and multiple vehicle violations following the 3 p.m. crash at Trenton Road and South Olds Boulevard in Falls Township on Feb. 21, local police said.

Officers at the scene smelled marijuana coming from Hunzeker's car, authorities said.

There were no injuries reported.

