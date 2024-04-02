The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said the northbound side of the highway was be closed and detoured approaching the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange beginning at 10 p.m. April 1.

The highway was reduced to a single lane for several hours while Conrail bridge engineers conducted their inspection to establish an emergency repair plan.

Service to the Atlantic City Rail Line was suspended amid the repairs.

Motorists will be directed to use the Betsy Ross/Aramingo Avenue Interchange (Exit 26), turn right on Aramingo Avenue, and turn right onto Adams Avenue to access the ramp to I-95 North.

The ramp from Castor Avenue to northbound I-95 will also be closed and detoured during construction. Motorists will be directed to use Aramingo Avenue to access the ramp to I-95 North at Adams Avenue.

Significant backups and delays are expected amid repairs.

