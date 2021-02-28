Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Police: Bucks Dad Left Newborn Unsupervised Next To Bag Of Marijuana

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Nicholas Mason
Nicholas Mason Photo Credit: Upper Makefield PD

An Upper Makefield Township dad was arrested after his infant baby was found unsupervised next to an open bag of marijuana, police said.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute in progress on July 11, 2020, after a 911 caller said she got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Mason, over custody of their child, Upper Makefield police said.

A friend of the caller used the “Find my iPhone” application to locate 27-year-old Mason, police said.

Officers and Mason's landlord were able to get inside of the home where they found the infant baby uninjured and unsupervised, according to police.

Mason, meanwhile, was upstairs asleep with his girlfriend, police said. Mason woke up and was unable to give police an unsatisfactory response as to why the baby was unsupervised, police said.

Further investigation found a large bag of marijuana next to where the infant was located. 

Mason was placed under arrest for multiple charges including endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.