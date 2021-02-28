Police: Bucks Dad Left Newborn Unsupervised Next To Bag Of Marijuana

An Upper Makefield Township dad was arrested after his infant baby was found unsupervised next to an open bag of marijuana, police said.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute in progress on July 11, 2020, after a 911 caller said she got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Mason, over custody of their child, Upper Makefield police said.

A friend of the caller used the “Find my iPhone” application to locate 27-year-old Mason, police said.

Officers and Mason's landlord were able to get inside of the home where they found the infant baby uninjured and unsupervised, according to police.

Mason, meanwhile, was upstairs asleep with his girlfriend, police said. Mason woke up and was unable to give police an unsatisfactory response as to why the baby was unsupervised, police said.

Further investigation found a large bag of marijuana next to where the infant was located.

Mason was placed under arrest for multiple charges including endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

