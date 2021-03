No injuries were reported when a small plane landed short of the runway at Doylestown Airport Monday afternoon.

The plane suffered minor damage in the crash around 4:05 p.m., Airport Manager Marcel Bishop said.

The plane was not associated with Leading Edge Aviation, the airport operator said.

Have photos? Email nacosta@dailyvoice.com.

Crews responded to Tactical Box 19025 in the 3600blk of Old Easton Road at 1550hrs for a small aircraft reported down.... Posted by Doylestown Fire Company No. 1 on Monday, March 22, 2021

