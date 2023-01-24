Philly Shooting Leads To Barricade, But No Arrest

Police surrounded a home in northeast Philadelphia early on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to capture a suspected gunman, but the standoff ended with no arrest, authorities say.

Officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of Marsden Street in Tacony at about midnight, the department told Daily Voice. Witnesses reported seeing a man shoot "30 to 40 times" on the street before running into a residence on the block, they added.

On the scene, authorities declared a barricade at 12:30 a.m. and set up a staging area on Torresdale and Unruh avenues, police said.

During the standoff, officials said a 47-year-old woman was shot in the arm, though they did not say who shot her. She was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in stable condition, police added.

Eventually, SWAT teams cleared the building, removing five people from the premises but making no arrests, the department said. Police did not say if they believed the suspect escaped during the standoff.

