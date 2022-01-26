Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Feds: Hit Man From Philly Admits Committing Murder-For-Hire For NJ Political Operative
Police & Fire

Philly Police Officer Dragged By Armed Driver In Stolen Car: Report

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Philadelphia Police
Philadelphia Police Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Foundation (Facebook)

A 30-year-old Philadephia police officer was hospitalized Tuesday night after being dragged for blocks by an armed driver in a stolen car, 6abc reports.

A 25-year-old man driving a stolen Nissan Murano with an expired temporary tag and broken brake lights was stopped by the officer and his partner around 9:15 p.m. at 53rd Street and Baltimore Avenue in West Philadelphia, the outlet said citing police.

When the officers noticed what appeared to be a gun and questioned the driver about it, the man apparently started the car and drove away with one of the officers partially inside, dragging him for approximately five blocks before crashing into two cars and a slab of concrete, the outlet reports.

The driver is expected to face charges.

Click here for more from 6abc.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.