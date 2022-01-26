Philly Police Officer Dragged By Armed Driver In Stolen Car: Report

A 30-year-old Philadephia police officer was hospitalized Tuesday night after being dragged for blocks by an armed driver in a stolen car, 6abc reports.

A 25-year-old man driving a stolen Nissan Murano with an expired temporary tag and broken brake lights was stopped by the officer and his partner around 9:15 p.m. at 53rd Street and Baltimore Avenue in West Philadelphia, the outlet said citing police.

When the officers noticed what appeared to be a gun and questioned the driver about it, the man apparently started the car and drove away with one of the officers partially inside, dragging him for approximately five blocks before crashing into two cars and a slab of concrete, the outlet reports.

The driver is expected to face charges.

