Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Cash-For-Kids Ex-Judges Fined $200 Million In Pennsylvania: AP
Police & Fire

Philly Police Need Public's Help Reuniting Crash Victim With Family

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
The crash victim and an identifying tattoo.
The crash victim and an identifying tattoo. Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

Police in Philadelphia are seeking the public's help in reuniting a newly-identified crash victim with her family.

The woman had just awoken from a two-week coma at Albert Einstein Medical Center when staff contacted local police for help because she had no identifying information on her to allow them to contact her loved ones.

She was struck by a vehicle at 508 Adams Avenue around 4:35 a.m. on Monday, July 25, police said. The driver remained at the scene.

Although she has regained consciousness, her brain function is limited, and hospital workers need immediate family members to help them in making medical decisions, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.