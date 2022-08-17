Philly Police Need Public's Help Reuniting Crash Victim With Family

Police in Philadelphia are seeking the public's help in reuniting a newly-identified crash victim with her family.

The woman had just awoken from a two-week coma at Albert Einstein Medical Center when staff contacted local police for help because she had no identifying information on her to allow them to contact her loved ones.

She was struck by a vehicle at 508 Adams Avenue around 4:35 a.m. on Monday, July 25, police said. The driver remained at the scene.

Although she has regained consciousness, her brain function is limited, and hospital workers need immediate family members to help them in making medical decisions, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153.

