Philadelphia Man Charged With Kidnapping, Robbery Of Postal Workers Using Replica Handgun

A Philadelphia man was arrested after he robbed and kidnapped postal workers with a replica handgun as they were delivering parcels in West Philadelphia, authorities announced.

The indictment alleges that James Chandler, 54, forced the workers into their postal trucks and stole packages on Jan. 11 and Feb. 4, according to Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams.

Chandler is also accused to have forced a postal worker at gunpoint to drive him for several blocks in her postal truck before fleeing on foot during the Feb. 4 incident, Williams said.

“Targeting and violently assaulting employees of the United States Postal Service is a federal crime that will be investigated and prosecuted swiftly by this office,” Williams said.

“Mail carriers provide an essential service to nearly every citizen, oftentimes going above and beyond to execute their duties in challenging circumstances. If you choose to kidnap or rob a mail carrier, I guarantee you will feel the full force of the federal government come down on you in the form of intense investigation and aggressive prosecution.”

“While the carriers went about their job, delivering the many items that residents of the city depend upon, including medications, bills, benefits, and all the other items that help folks manage through this cold snowy winter and the pandemic a little easier, Mr. Chandler kidnaped them with what looked like a gun, and ransacked their postal trucks, looking for items he thought he could sell for a few dollars," said Damon Wood, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Philadelphia Division.

"Working closely with Detectives from the Philadelphia Police Department, Postal Inspectors developed enough evidence to identify and arrest Mr. Chandler before he could assault another carrier or another citizen of Philadelphia. I want to thank the United States Attorney’s Office for supporting the United States Postal Inspection Service and the United States Postal Service with this arrest. The United States Postal Inspection Service has many priorities, but it should surprise no one, that pursuing those who rob or assault Postal Service employees are at the top of the list.”

Chandler was charged with two counts of robbery and one count of kidnapping.

If convicted, Chandler faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison, Williams said.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Philadelphia Police Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Justin Oshana.

