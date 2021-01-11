Pennsylvania State Police Probe Attempted Weekend Bucks County Homicide On Interstate 95

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help identifying the person who shot a man and fled the scene on I-95 southbound Bensalem Township on Saturday, authorities said.

Members of the PSP Trevose Crime Unit responded mile marker 33.8 around 3:50 a.m., where they found a man with a gunshot wound, Trooper Nathan T. Branosky said.

The victim told police that he saw the shooter drive down I-95 southbound in a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee, Branosky said.

The victim was treated and released from Jefferson Torsedale Hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Trevose Criminal Investigation Unit at (215) 942 – 3900.

