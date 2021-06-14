Pennsylvania Man Brought Hatchet, Handgun To New Jersey Beach, Police Say

A Pennsylvania man was arrested for bringing a handgun and hatchet to a New Jersey beach over the weekend, authorities said.

Lower Township police responded to Higbee Beach (Cape May County) on reports of a suspicious man walking around with a handgun and hatchet in his waistband around 2:25 p.m. Saturday.

Nelson P. Delisa, 38, of Levittown (Bucks County, PA) was spotted and arrested without incident, Lower Township police said.

Both the hatchet and firearm, (located in the parking lot), were safely retrieved. The firearm was confirmed to be a pellet gun, police said.

Delisa was charged with the following and released on a summons:

Unlawful Possession of Weapons,

Possession of CDS,

Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes

