Pair Of Ex-Cons Arrested In PA Gun, Drug Ring Takedown

Law enforcement agents arrested two ex-cons and seized a large amount of evidence in the takedown of a gun and drug ring they say supplied methamphetamine and firearms, including untraceable ghost guns and fully automatic weapons, in the Lower Bucks County and Northern Philadelphia areas.

Detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney's Office executed three search warrants on Tuesday, June 7, and Wednesday, June 8, leading to a big development in their year-long investigation of the Pentz Drug and Gun Distribution Organization.

Nicholas M. Pentz, 29, of Bristol Township, and Brandon Monachelli, 24, of Bensalem, were arrested on a slew of charges, which can be found here.

A search of Pentz’s Macintosh Road home yielded the following:

Suspected methamphetamine

Drug sale paraphernalia

Two firearms – a semi-automatic, assault-style rifle with a suppressor and a 9mm with a custom trigger, suppressor, and a switch converting it into a fully automatic firearm.

Police described both weapons as ghost guns, which are untraceable firearms without serial numbers. Investigators also recovered ammunition, partial guns and parts, and $10,500 in cash from Pentz’s home, they said.

Pentz was remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $75,000 bail, authorities said. He is awaiting arraignment.

Monachelli was arrested on Wednesday, following a search of his Militia Court home. There, police seized two firearms, along with gun parts, ammunition, and methamphetamine paraphernalia, they said.

Monachelli was arraigned and committed to Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5 million bail.

Authorities believe the investigation may result in further arrests.

