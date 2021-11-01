PA Traffic Stop Turns Up $1.6M In Meth In 'Booby-Trapped' SUV Compartment, Police Say

A routine traffic stop in Bucks County turned up $1.6 million worth of methamphetamine in a Maryland man's hidden SUV compartment, authorities said Monday.

Jeremias Donis-Garcia, the subject of an ongoing drug investigation, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Florida registration when police pulled him over around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, local authorities said.

The police department's trained K-9 sniffed out the drugs, allowing police officers to obtain a search warrant for Donis-Garcia's vehicle.

An initial search did not turn up any drugs, prompting police to being a second search. It was only then that police found a hidden, booby-trapped compartment under the rear passenger seats, police said.

Inside of it was eight kilos, or 15 pounds, of methamphetamine valued at $1.6 million, authorities said.

Donis-Garcia was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

He was arraigned and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10% of $1.5 million.

