Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bucks, PA
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bucks, PA

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
  • Northampton
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

PA Traffic Stop Turns Up $1.6M In Meth In 'Booby-Trapped' SUV Compartment, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
@niclexacosta Email me Read More Stories
Jeremias Donis-Garcia
Jeremias Donis-Garcia Photo Credit: Bensalem Police Department/CrimeWatch PA

A routine traffic stop in Bucks County turned up $1.6 million worth of methamphetamine in a Maryland man's hidden SUV compartment, authorities said Monday.

Jeremias Donis-Garcia, the subject of an ongoing drug investigation, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Florida registration when police pulled him over around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, local authorities said.

The police department's trained K-9 sniffed out the drugs, allowing police officers to obtain a search warrant for Donis-Garcia's vehicle.

An initial search did not turn up any drugs, prompting police to being a second search. It was only then that police found a hidden, booby-trapped compartment under the rear passenger seats, police said.

Inside of it was eight kilos, or 15 pounds, of methamphetamine valued at $1.6 million, authorities said.

Donis-Garcia was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. 

He was arraigned and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10% of $1.5 million.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.